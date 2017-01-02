CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Huntington Beach Man Arrested, Accused Of Killing 2 Women, Setting House On Fire The victims and the suspect's wife were friends and worked together at Stein Mart, one neighbor says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.