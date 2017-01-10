Heisler: KD or not KD, Clippers close in on deal for Carmelo Anthony

That, of course, is Austin Rivers, the prize ... if that's the right word ... in the package the Clippers have offered for Carmelo Anthony, making them the leader in the clubhouse to land the Knicks' star ... if that's the right word. If a 24-year-old reserve isn't much for an 11-time All-Star, Knicks president Phil Jackson might trade Melo for a ballboy, except for the rule that the team must take back $27 million worth for the high-priced Melo.

