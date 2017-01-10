Heisler: KD or not KD, Clippers close...

Heisler: KD or not KD, Clippers close in on deal for Carmelo Anthony

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

That, of course, is Austin Rivers, the prize ... if that's the right word ... in the package the Clippers have offered for Carmelo Anthony, making them the leader in the clubhouse to land the Knicks' star ... if that's the right word. If a 24-year-old reserve isn't much for an 11-time All-Star, Knicks president Phil Jackson might trade Melo for a ballboy, except for the rule that the team must take back $27 million worth for the high-priced Melo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Brady Chub Club 1
See all Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,381,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC