Five takeaways from the Clippers' 105-96 victory over Orlando
Clippers center DeAndre Jordan wrestles for position against Magic center Bismack Biyombo on Wednesday night. The Clippers extended their win streak to five behind starting guards J.J. Redick and Chris Paul , but it was the bench that fueled a fourth-quarter surge, with reserve forward Marreese Speights scoring all 13 of his points in the final quarter.
