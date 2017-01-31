Detroit Pistons fall to the Boston Celtics 113-109
For the majority of the game, the Boston Celtics had around a seven point lead until beginning of the fourth quarter when the Detroit Pistons closed the gap. Andre Drummond was outstanding for the Pistons scoring 28 points and grabbing 22 rebounds.
