Despite loss, 12 teenagers enjoy eye-opening experience

As Stephen Curry was raining down 3s, as Kevin Durant glided around like a 7-foot extra terrestrial and as Draymond Green blocked shoots and slammed home dunks, the Clippers could only hope to keep the 144-98 loss - the worst defeat of their season - in perspective. They spoke with soft, humiliated voices after the game and could have reminded themselves that they were playing without Chris Paul, their starting point guard.

