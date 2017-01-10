Defense blasts state case in killing of transgender woman
The defense attorney representing the man accused of murdering NBA player Reggie Bullock 's sister blasted the state's case in opening arguments Tuesday, calling it a "pointless" and "cruel" prosecution. Mia Henderson, a 26-year-old transgender woman, was found stabbed to death just before 6 a.m. in an alley in West Baltimore on July 16, 2014.
