DeAndre Jordan Drops $5 Mil On New Malibu Beach Pad

That's what L.A. Clippers superstar DeAndre Jordan just did -- the same day he sold his $11.75 million Pacific Palisades mansion, he scooped up another beach pad for more than half the price. Jordan's new spot ain't too shabby ... a 4,600 square foot home with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms in a private guard-gated community.

