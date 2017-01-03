Cousins scores 31, Collison 26 as Kin...

Cousins scores 31, Collison 26 as Kings top Nuggets 120-113

DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 points, Darren Collison had 26 points and seven assists, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Denver Nuggets 120-113 on Tuesday night. Sacramento led most of the way to stop a two-game skid and win for the fifth time in seven games.

