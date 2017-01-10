Clippers must put blowout loss behind them if they are to move ahead

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, celebrates a basket in front of the Clippers' Raymond Felton during the first half in Oakland on Jan. 28. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, celebrates a basket in front of the Clippers' Raymond Felton during the first half in Oakland on Jan. 28. In the stillness of their locker room inside Oracle Arena late Saturday night, the Clippers were left with plenty to ponder following the 144-98 defeat handed to them by the Golden State Warriors . They can't just let that monumental 46-point loss be erased from their memory banks so easily.

