Clippers' Jamal Crawford struggles after a mishap in New Orleans

Clippers guard Jamal Crawford goes up for a shot as Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic and guard Gary Harris converge on Dec. 26. Clippers guard Jamal Crawford goes up for a shot as Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic and guard Gary Harris converge on Dec. 26. Jamal Crawford got plenty of playing time on the last road trip - 29 minutes at New Orleans on Wednesday night, 30 minutes at Houston on Friday night and 31 minutes at Oklahoma City on Saturday night - but his production wasn't anything close to what the Clippers expect from their veteran guard. Crawford surpassed the 20-point mark in three straight games from Dec. 23 to 26, averaging 24.0 points on 50% field-goal shooting and 40% three-point shooting .

