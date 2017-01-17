Clippers guard Chris Paul sprains left thumb against Thunder

The District 23-5A rematches between Ball High and Texas City on both the boys and girls side each feature a team in dire need of a district win and another looking to keep its path to a district title on track. The basketball banners commemorating the state games of Central High School will be raised and dedicated on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the Central School gymnasium on 32nd and Sealy.

