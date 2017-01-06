Clippers' Blake Griffin making progress toward return from injury
Clippers Chris Paul and Blake Griffin talk with Wesley Johnson and Jamal Crawford during a game against the Lakers on Dec. 25. Clippers Chris Paul and Blake Griffin talk with Wesley Johnson and Jamal Crawford during a game against the Lakers on Dec. 25. After Blake Griffin had another routine follow-up examination Thursday on the right knee he had surgery on last month, Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said his star forward has been making progress. "You can just tell he's in better spirits, which tells me that his body is feeling better," Rivers said.
