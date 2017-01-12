Clippers beat Magic 105-96, improve to 5-0 in new year
After the Houston Texans secured a spot in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs with a wild-card win Saturday over the Oakland Raiders, there was a trend among many Texans fans on social media that I found peculiar - their rooting interest in Sunday's Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers wild-card game. Friday night, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual event and meeting at Moody Gardens Convention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC