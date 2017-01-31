Cavaliers look to appease LeBron with his worst enemy :0

Coming off a poor January during which they went 7-8, the Cavs are looking to add a guard to their bench, and will host none other than Lance Stephenson for a workout on Wednesday, according to ESPN . Stephenson, the never predictable, sometimes out-of-control Brooklyn native, has a tumultuous history with discontent Cavs star LeBron James, who has prodded the front office in recent days to add to the roster.

