Can Chris Paul break NBA assist record?

SACRAMENTO - Chris Paul, fresh off his outing against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night that put him in the NBA's top 10 for all-time assists, glanced at the list of legends on the cell phone before him and shook his head. "When I first came into the league, my goal was to pass John Stockton in steals and assists," the Clippers point guard said.

