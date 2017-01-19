Assessing Chris Paul's injury and what it means for the Clippers

The Clippers suffered their latest bout of bad news earlier this week when Chris Paul tore a ligament in his left thumb and required surgery, meaning he will miss the next six to eight weeks . This, of course, after the franchise had already lost Blake Griffin for three-to-six weeks following knee surgery in mid-December, and not too far removed from their 8-12 skid from late November through the New Year.

