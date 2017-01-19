Assessing Chris Paul's injury and wha...

Assessing Chris Paul's injury and what it means for the Clippers

23 hrs ago

The Clippers suffered their latest bout of bad news earlier this week when Chris Paul tore a ligament in his left thumb and required surgery, meaning he will miss the next six to eight weeks . This, of course, after the franchise had already lost Blake Griffin for three-to-six weeks following knee surgery in mid-December, and not too far removed from their 8-12 skid from late November through the New Year.

Chicago, IL

