Arrest Made In Jack In The Box Robbery Shooting; Getaway Driver Still At Large An arrest has been made in the Oct. 21 shooting death of a 25-year-old employee during an attempted robbery at an El Monte fast food restaurant, but an accomplice in the crime remains at large, authorities said Thursday.

