5 things to watch: Pistons' lineup switches; Marcus Morris' struggles

The Detroit Pistons remain four games under .500, at 16-20, after a 2-2 week that saw them dominate the LeBron-less Cleveland Cavaliers and hold off the lowly Miami Heat. In between? Not so great, with a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at home and better performance on the road at Atlanta, one that still ended in a loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.