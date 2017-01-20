5 things to watch: Pistons' lineup sw...

5 things to watch: Pistons' lineup switches; Marcus Morris' struggles

The Detroit Pistons remain four games under .500, at 16-20, after a 2-2 week that saw them dominate the LeBron-less Cleveland Cavaliers and hold off the lowly Miami Heat. In between? Not so great, with a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at home and better performance on the road at Atlanta, one that still ended in a loss.

