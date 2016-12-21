Towns, Timberwolves beat Suns 115-108
Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 15 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 115-108 on Monday night. Andrew Wiggins scored 26 points and Zach LaVine added 23 for the Timberwolves.
