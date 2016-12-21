Thunder journal: Technical fouls could prove costly for Westbrook, Thunder
Russell Westbrook has 10 technical fouls this season, each carrying a fine of at least $2,000. [PHOTO BY SARAH PHIPPS, THE OKLAHOMAN] Whether or not Russell Westbrook is fined for his comments Thursday night about officiating, he's lighter in the wallet this season as the result of his interactions with NBA referees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC