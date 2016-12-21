State Farm Partners With Yahoo Sports
State Farm will engage fans through custom integrations across Yahoo Sports, with a special focus on The Vertical with Woj , as well as video, native and display advertising. The insurance company, which has been a sponsor of the NBA since 2010, is collaborating with Yahoo to extend its digital advertising efforts this year and find new ways to reach basketball fans across screens, said Ed Gold, advertising director, State Farm.
