Sac Kings fine Cousins after outburst

UPS, WE HADSOME QUESTIONS FOR HIM.WE JUST WANTED TO ASK ABOUT MR.COUSINS.HE REFUSEDTO ANSWER ANY OF OURFURTHER QUESTIONS.IN A STATEMENT, THE KINGS ROAD,IF THIS BEHAVIOR'S REPEATEDAGAIN, WE WILL BE FORCED TOCONSIDER FURTHER DISCIPLINE.COUSINS ALSO RELEASED ASTATEMENT THAT SAID IN PART IAPOLOGIZE TO MY TEAMMATES, FANSAND THE KINGS ORGANIZATION FORMY BEHAVIOR.THE APOLOGY IS IN RESPONSE TO ARECENT RUN-IN WITH A REPORTERTHAT COMES JUST TWO WEEKS AFTERHE AND MATT BARNES WERE NAMED INA CIVIL LAWSUIT ACCUSED OFASSAULTING A COUPLE AT A NEWYORK CITY NIGHTCLUB.THROUGHOUT HIS TIME WITH THEKINGS, COUSINS HAS SERVEDMULTIPLE SUBSCRIPTIONS -- SOMESET -- MULTIPLE SUSPENSIONSFORHIS BEHAVIOR.FANS HAVE MIXED OPINIONS ON THEIMPACT OF COUSINS'S ACTIONS.>> THIS ARENA IS SO BEAUTIFUL.WE ARE STILL COMING TO ALL THEGAMES.WE DON'T CARE ABOUT THAT STUFF.

