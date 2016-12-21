Preview: Clippers at Pelicans
The Los Angeles Clippers dropped three consecutive games and will once again be shorthanded when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Power forward Blake Griffin is sidelined after recent knee surgery and the starting backcourt of Chris Paul and J.J. Redick could each miss another contest due to hamstring injuries.
