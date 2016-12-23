Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers 11/...

Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers 11/23 Game Preview

Season Series - Philadelphia 76ers lead 1-0 All-Time Series - Phoenix leads 65-55 Last Matchup - November 19, 2016 Phoenix won 120-105 Suns' Last Game - Loss to the Houston Rockets 125-111 76ers' Last Game - Loss to the New Orleans Pelicans 108-93 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 106.5 Opp PTS/G: 113.5 76ers' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 98.1 Opp PTS/G: 105.8 On Wednesday the Suns lost to the Mike D'Antoni, James Harden and the quick shooting Houston Rockets, their fourth loss overall and second four game losing streak on the season. Devin Booker led all scorers with 28, led the Suns with 7 assists, and tied the team lead with 6 rebounds.

