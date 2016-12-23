NBA, players complete process of ratifying new labor deal
The National Basketball Players Association has completed its process of voting to approve the terms of the next collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players, which was tentatively agreed upon last week. All that's left to do now is for the sides to sign the deal, which will happen once the writing of the actual document is completed.
