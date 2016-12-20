Los Angles Lakers Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

What would Christmas day be without some Los Angeles Lakers basketball? Unfortunately they're in the middle of rebuilding the team, but their hometown rivals the L.A. Clippers are on fire! We've got your way to watch the squads go head to head via live stream Dec. 25! It's always an epic game when hometown rivals the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers go at it, and they've got a Christmas night audience for their first head to head match-up of the season. The Clips are looking stellar after their amazing 10-1 start, and they've kept the momentum going nicely, sitting in third place behind the always hot Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs in the NBA's Western Conference.

