Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Show Off...

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Show Off Their Sweet Love at a Basketball Game on Christmas Day

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Popsugar.com

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish enjoyed a game of basketball on Christmas Day when they watched the LA Clippers take on the LA Lakers at the Staples Center. The couple, who tied the knot in August , looked extra cheery as they shared a few loving glances while sitting courtside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Brady Chub Club 1
See all Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,850

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC