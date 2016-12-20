Howard-Cooper: Clippers Know How To Adapt Sans Griffin
One of the better players in the league, certainly one of the best at his position, is scheduled to be sidelined another month with his team again in a very tight race in the Western Conference, to where every outcome could matter for home-court advantage in the playoffs -- and wait. Was that a yawn from the Clippers? It certainly wasn't panic.
