Final: Clippers' Doc, Austin Rivers ejected in 140-116 loss to James Harden, Rockets

James Harden had a triple-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and the Houston Rockets rolled to a 140-116 victory over the Clippers on Friday night. Clippers guard Austin Rivers and father/coach Doc Rivers were both ejected in the second quarter as the Clippers dropped their fifth straight.

Chicago, IL

