DeAndre Jordan in auto accident, not hurt
DeAndre Jordan in auto accident, not hurt Teammate Chris Paul was at the scene, but it wasn't clear if he was in the car Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iBTMEh Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was in a traffic accident in L.A. Tuesday but was not injured. Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was involved in a traffic accident in Southern California on Tuesday that left a motorist with minor injuries, USA TODAY Sports confirmed.
