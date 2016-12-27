DeAndre Jordan in auto accident, not ...

DeAndre Jordan in auto accident, not hurt

13 hrs ago

DeAndre Jordan in auto accident, not hurt Teammate Chris Paul was at the scene, but it wasn't clear if he was in the car Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was in a traffic accident in L.A. Tuesday but was not injured. Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was involved in a traffic accident in Southern California on Tuesday that left a motorist with minor injuries, USA TODAY Sports confirmed.

Chicago, IL

