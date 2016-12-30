Clippers' DeAndre Jordan sells home court in Pacific Palisades for $11.75 million

As the Clippers continue to jockey for position in the NBA 's Western Conference, center DeAndre Jordan has executed an off-court play, selling his home in Pacific Palisades for $11.75 million - about $1 million less than he paid for it a year ago. The Cape Cod-inspired mansion, built in 2014, has 10,500 square feet of living space, including a home theater with 130-inch screen, indoor exercise pool, elevator and gym.

