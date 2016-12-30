Clippers' DeAndre Jordan sells home c...

Clippers' DeAndre Jordan sells home court in Pacific Palisades for $11.75 million

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

As the Clippers continue to jockey for position in the NBA 's Western Conference, center DeAndre Jordan has executed an off-court play, selling his home in Pacific Palisades for $11.75 million - about $1 million less than he paid for it a year ago. The Cape Cod-inspired mansion, built in 2014, has 10,500 square feet of living space, including a home theater with 130-inch screen, indoor exercise pool, elevator and gym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Brady Chub Club 1
See all Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,177 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,138

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC