Clippers Bring NBA's Longest Active Losing Streak to Oklahoma City for New Year's Eve
LA Clippers @ Oklahoma City Thunder Chesapeake Energy Arena 5:00 p.m. PST December 31, 2016 Prime Ticket At one point, the LA Clippers had the NBA's best record. But the Clippers have slumped badly, and now they have a 5-game losing streak entering the last day of 2016, the longest losing streak in the NBA right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClipperBlog.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC