Clippers Bring NBA's Longest Active L...

Clippers Bring NBA's Longest Active Losing Streak to Oklahoma City for New Year's Eve

LA Clippers @ Oklahoma City Thunder Chesapeake Energy Arena 5:00 p.m. PST December 31, 2016 Prime Ticket At one point, the LA Clippers had the NBA's best record. But the Clippers have slumped badly, and now they have a 5-game losing streak entering the last day of 2016, the longest losing streak in the NBA right now.

