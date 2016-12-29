Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] 5 Bold NBA Predictions For 2017 The NBA saw more than its fair share of surprises in 2016. What will happen in 2017? 10 Best Sports Moments Of 2016 2016 was a memorable year in the world of sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.