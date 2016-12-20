2016 NBA Christmas Day game matchups

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, noon ET, ESPN Boston: Isaiah Thomas, who ranks seventh in the NBA in scoring at 26.6 points per game, is second in the league in fourth-quarter scoring , behind Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook . Thomas has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 12 games, the longest active streak in the league.

