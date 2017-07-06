The Latest: Paul George trade, known for days, now official
Durant has dropped the trailer for "Still KD," which comes out Tuesday and which the Golden State star says is about "a look inside the road to the championship." Durant was a free agent this summer, before agreeing to return to the Warriors on a two-year, $53 million deal that - while massive - would still rank as a bargain by NBA standards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|Jun 17
|There phartse
|92
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC