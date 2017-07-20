The Latest: Myles Turner reacts to Paul George trade
Seeing Paul George get traded by the Pacers didn't surprise Turner, the talented youngster who essentially now becomes the face of the franchise. But seeing him get traded to Oklahoma City did catch the 21-year-old Turner by surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|Jun 17
|There phartse
|92
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC