Report: Pacers have 'expressed interest' in free agent center Willie Reed
The 6-foot-10 reserve center, who averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game for the Miami Heat during the 2016-17 season, impressed on Indiana's Summer League roster back in 2014 and was reportedly also on the team's radar last offseason . Reed's is not a position of need for the Pacers, but his skill set is arguably a better fit than some of the team's existing options.
