Report: Jrue Holiday 'considering' signing with Indiana Pacers

Even with his old AAU teammate already shipped to the Oklahoma City Thunder , the one-time All-Star is still giving " consideration " to signing with the Indiana Pacers , reports Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune. Holiday, who averaged 15.4 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.9 assists last season, has been widely expected to reach agreement on a five-year contract with the Pelicans after the organization fully supported his decision to take a leave of absence from the team in order to care for his ailing wife and newborn baby.

