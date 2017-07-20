Report: Jrue Holiday 'considering' signing with Indiana Pacers
Even with his old AAU teammate already shipped to the Oklahoma City Thunder , the one-time All-Star is still giving " consideration " to signing with the Indiana Pacers , reports Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune. Holiday, who averaged 15.4 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.9 assists last season, has been widely expected to reach agreement on a five-year contract with the Pelicans after the organization fully supported his decision to take a leave of absence from the team in order to care for his ailing wife and newborn baby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|Jun 17
|There phartse
|92
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC