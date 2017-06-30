Pacers sign Edmond Sumner to two-way deal

According to Nate Taylor , the Pacers utilized a new wrinkle in the NBA's collective bargaining agreement to sign Sumner to a two-way contract which gives the Pacers exclusive rights to Sumner while he also plays for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the G-League. Sumner is still recovering from knee and shoulder surgery which will slow his development on the court where he is an intriguing prospect.

