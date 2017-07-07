Oklahoma City Thunder: Sam Presti wins the NBA offseason

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti wins the NBA offseason by swiping Paul George away from several other contenders If Russell Westbrook is looking for a reason to commit long term to the Oklahoma City Thunder, General Manager Sam Presti just gave him an offseason full of them. June 30, when NBA reporters and fans eagerly awaited the start of free agency - and Adrian Wojnarowski's ESPN debut - Presti was quietly working the phones.

