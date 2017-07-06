NBA's Free Agency Frenzy winds down after a wild start
Not even a full month after the conclusion of another star-powered NBA Finals, and less than two weeks after a loaded draft, free agency commenced and money was flying in every direction. Before 12:01 a.m. on July 1st hit, the Indiana Pacers broke Twitter by trading forward Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
