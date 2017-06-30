Kevin Durant agrees to 2-year deal wi...

Kevin Durant agrees to 2-year deal with Warriors

8 hrs ago

One day shy of a year after announcing his decision to join the powerful Warriors, Kevin Durant accepted a major pay cut to help make sure they stay winners and chase more championships. Durant wants to build a dynasty alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, agreeing to terms Monday on a contract worth approximately $53 million over the next two years.

