Griffin agrees to five-year deal with Clippers

Blake Griffin of the Clippers drives to the basket as Wizards teammates Ian Mahinmi, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. defend during a game game last season in Los Angeles. Hours before other teams could officially start trying to woo him away from the Los Angeles Clippers, Griffin agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth approximately $175 million to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.