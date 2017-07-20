Griffin agrees to five-year deal with...

Griffin agrees to five-year deal with Clippers

19 hrs ago

Blake Griffin of the Clippers drives to the basket as Wizards teammates Ian Mahinmi, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. defend during a game game last season in Los Angeles. Hours before other teams could officially start trying to woo him away from the Los Angeles Clippers, Griffin agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth approximately $175 million to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Chicago, IL

