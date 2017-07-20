Did Larry Bird mis-read the fan base?

I wonder if Larry retired in part because he thought Indiana fans would crucify him for losing the beloved PG? If he was surprised by the fans quickly turning on PG and the jersey burnings, etc Fortunately I think it was time for someone else to be making the team decisions so no regrets here, but curious what he thinks of how this has gone down. Maybe it was just time for him and PG didn't have that much to do with his decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.