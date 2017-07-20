Danny Ainge is a moron.
So...Just read this article: https://www.celticsblog.com/2017/7/4/15920504/celtics-have-moves-to-make-to-clear-cap-space-for-gordon-hayward Basically, it goes through all the numerous moves the Celts will likely be making to have the money to sign Gordon...Chief among them is to dump some salary and also clear space so they don't have a log-jam at the wings particularly... So, why were the Celts so unwilling to give a much better deal to the Pacers? Sure, PG could only be a rental, but if you had to clear.
