Zaza Pachulia & Klay Thompson Put Bromance On Display Once Again After Warriors' Victory
The celebrations were plenty after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship on June 12, and the team's ultimate bromance between Zaza Pachulia and Klay Thompson was caught on camera after the victory. As they celebrated, Zaza even gave an epic ode to his 2008 self, and you can watch here! Zaza Pachulia has formed a great friendship with teammate Klay Thompson since joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016, so it was only fitting that the men celebrated the team's NBA Championship win on June 12! After the game, videographers caught Zaza taking a selfie of himself with Klay, who was holding up the team's trophy proudly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC