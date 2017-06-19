Woj asks: Would Lakers send D'Angelo Russell to Nets in salary dump?
Talking about the Lakers need, either now or next year, to dump salaries, Woj offered the following in a podcast on "The Vertical" podcast "So, hypothetically, Brooklyn says, 'we'll take on Mozgov or we'll take on Deng but you're sending us D'Angelo Russell or you're sending us your first round pick.' "There is no other way the Lakers are getting Deng or Mozgov off the cap," he added, noting that without that, L.A. won't have enough to take on Paul George's contract in a trade this summer or LeBron James in free agency next.
