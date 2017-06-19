Utah Jazz reportedly could land one of the top international players on the market
Milos Teodosic of Serbia reportedly could be heading to the NBA very soon. According to Serbian publication, Politika , Teodosic is close to heading to the NBA and his destination could be the Jazz .
