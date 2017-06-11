Tristan Thompson says he's focusing o...

Tristan Thompson says he's focusing on using his quickness to crash the glass

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: King James Gospel

Tristan Thompson figured out how to crash the offensive glass against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. For the Cleveland Cavaliers to emerge victorious in the 2017 NBA Finals, they'll need him to do that consistently. Tristan Thompson went from saying the Boston Celtics were too small to keep him off the glass in the Eastern Conference Finals to saying that the Golden State Warriors centers weren't quick enough in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,697,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC