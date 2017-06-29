The Tim Frazier trade emphasizes the ...

The Tim Frazier trade emphasizes the Wizards' need to add shooting this summer

One of the common criticisms with Wizards trades is that the transaction itself is usually good, but the process that leads to the deal is often bad. So, for example, trading Tim Frazier for a 52nd overall pick is a solid deal, but selling the 2014 second round pick the team could have used to draft him as a rookie was not good.

Chicago, IL

